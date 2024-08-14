Kolkata rape-murder: Bid to save accused, says Rahul; TMC hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drawn the ire of the Trinamool Congress by posting on social media that the “attempt to save the accused” in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case “raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration”.

Later on Wednesday (August 14), the TMC slammed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying he should keep in mind the “dismal track record” of women’s safety during the previous Congress governments at the Centre.

Rahul’s post

The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata, said the former Congress president, adding there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.

“The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration,” Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.