Kolkata rape-murder: Bid to save accused, says Rahul; TMC hits back
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drawn the ire of the Trinamool Congress by posting on social media that the “attempt to save the accused” in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case “raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration”.
Later on Wednesday (August 14), the TMC slammed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying he should keep in mind the “dismal track record” of women’s safety during the previous Congress governments at the Centre.
Rahul’s post
The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata, said the former Congress president, adding there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.
“The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration,” Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.
Baseless, says TMC
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegations as baseless.
“Before making such remarks, he should check and cross-check facts. He must not forget the dismal track record regarding women’s safety during the Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) regime and (previous) Congress governments at the Centre,” Ghosh said.
Probe transferred to CBI
The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.
However, concluding that the probe conducted so far was not satisfactory, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered its transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
