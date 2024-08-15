Kolkata rape-murder: Autopsy report shows multiple penetrations

A senior doctor who has gone through the autopsy report of the doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata says it indicates the possibility of multiple penetrations, and that more than one person could have been involved in the crime.

Dr Subarna Goswami, who went through the autopsy report, said the report shows that the victim was raped more than once.

“The autopsy report was proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst,” Dr Goswami told PTI.

According to the autopsy report, the homicidal injuries on the victim were antemortem, meaning that they were inflicted before she died. This negates the claim that she was raped after being murdered.

The report shows that she was throttled and then smothered to death. There were several injuries on her nose, cheeks, lips, and lower jaw. There were also injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and there was blood coagulation on its frontal portion. She was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata police on Saturday (August 10).

The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a court order.