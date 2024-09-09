Kolkata rape-murder: As protests rage, governor asks CM to call Cabinet meet

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has reportedly directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people’s demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, a Raj Bhavan source told news agency PTI on Sunday (September 8). “Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people’s demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor,” the source told PTI.

State cannot evade responsibility: Governor Bose has said the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the state, he said. “According to the governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata,” the source said. The body of an on-duty trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered, was found in a seminar room of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. Protests are being held by common people daily in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. All eyes on SC On Sunday, too, slogans demanding justice for the victim reverberated in the air across Kolkata and many other cities and towns in West Bengal at the stroke of midnight. Protesters, both women and men, young and old, took to the streets, forming human chains, writing graffiti on the roads, holding burning torches and singing the national anthem as many waved the tricolour, the only flag allowed in apolitical rallies across the state by the civil society, to register their protest against the murder of the young doctor. With the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the suo-motu case related to the crime on Monday, many participants in the third instance of “Reclaim the Night” protests in the state said they were confident that justice will be provided by the apex court.

Midnight protests continue While some named the victim doctor “Tilottama”, many others referred to her as “Abhaya”, but all were together in their quest for justice for her. Every corner of Kolkata was rife with protests over the August 9 incident, as participants lit their mobile phone flash lights, with many wearing black outfits. In an unprecedented show of solidarity and a singular demand for justice, members of the civil society came out on the streets in thousands in numerous places in Kolkata and cities such as Siliguri, Durgapur and Kharagpur, as also in the district towns of Balurghat, Purulia, Cooch Behar, and other small towns and hamlets. A human chain spanning nearly 14 km was formed from Shyambazar in north Kolkata to Sodepur in the suburbs. People from all walks of life, from students and teachers, white-collar professionals such as IT professionals to rickshaw-pullers, joined the chorus for justice.

Artists of potters' hub Kumartuli and others take part in a protest march on Sunday | PTI

Justice for “daughter of Goddess” Supporters of arch rivals East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting, who came together on the day a derby match between the first two clubs was cancelled on August 18 with the police administration apprehending protests at the Salt Lake stadium venue over the rape-murder of the doctor, were on the streets in Kolkata, saying “our only demand is justice for R G Kar victim”. With Durga Puja, the biggest festival of West Bengal, less than a month away, many referred to her as the daughter of the Goddess, believed to be the incarnation of Shakti (power). The song We Shall Overcome and its Hindi and Bengali translations Hum Honge Kamyab and Amra Korbo Joy, respectively, were sung at different places in the metropolis, from Garia and Jadavpur in the south to Shyambazar near RG Kar Hospital in the north. March by potters Demanding the arrest of all culprits in the case, the mother of the post-graduate trainee said she had one child and now all the protesting medics are her children. During the day, around 4,000 former students of over 40 schools, a large number of them women, walked a 2 km distance in south Kolkata along Rash Behari Avenue demanding justice for the victim. In another rally from the potters’ hub of Kumartuli in north Kolkata, clay modellers took out a procession along Rabindra Sarani to Shyambazar five-point crossing, with a girl dressed as Goddess Durga leading the procession. Singing Arijit Sing’s song Aar Kabe (how long) in solidarity with sexually violated women, the protesters held aloft placards demanding speedy investigation and justice in the R G Kar rape-murder incident. Sculptor Sanatan Dinda and singer Lagnajita were also part of the procession.

Hand-rickshaw pullers participate in a protest rally for the RG Kar victim on Sunday | PTI