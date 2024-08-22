Kolkata rape-murder: Accused addicted to porn, has no remorse, says CBI

The psychoanalytic profile of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, has revealed that he was severely addicted to pornography and was a pervert, the Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI) has said.

‘Animal-like instinct, no repentance’

Quoting the doctors from New Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), a CBI officer told PTI on Thursday (August 22) that Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police has an "animal-like instinct".

The body of the post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9. Roy was arrested the next day in this connection.

“The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared that he had no remorse," the official said.

Porn found on mobile phone

Several pornographic contents were found in the mobile phone that Roy was using and later seized by the Kolkata Police before the investigation was handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI officer said that pieces of evidence, both technical and scientific, "very much support" that the accused was present at the crime scene.

CCTV footage confirm presence at crime spot

Referring to the CCTV footage collected from the hospital, he said, Roy could be seen near the chest department ward at around 11 am on August 8.

"Footage showed him entering the same building again at around 4 am on August 9. Certain technical and scientific evidence corroborated that," he said.

The officer did not want to divulge anything about the DNA tests conducted on Roy.

CBI mum on gang-rape angle

He also refused to comment on the ongoing buzz that there was no gang-rape in this case.

The CBI officers have visited Roy's residence in Bhowanipore, spoke to his family members, neighbours and also to his colleagues in the Kolkata Police force.

