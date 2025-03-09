Kolkata rallies demand justice for murdered RG Kar doctor

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) Two rallies were held in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rallies, organised by a section of the civil society to mark seven months of the heinous crime, also condemned the injury suffered by a student on the Jadavpur University campus after being allegedly hit by the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu during a protest on March 1.

Both the rallies converged at Rabindra Sadan after starting from Hazra Crossing and Esplanade.

The participants in the rallies demanded that all those involved in the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor be brought to book by the CBI, which is investigating the crime on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court here after finding him guilty of the gruesome rape and murder of the doctor.

The central agency is, however, continuing its investigation into the matter.

The parents of the victim have claimed that there were others involved in the crime and demanded that all of those who may be directly or indirectly involved be brought to book.

The BJP's youth wing also held a rally in the city, seeking steps for the restoration of peace at the Jadavpur University campus.

The rally, held from Tollygunge to Jadavpur police station, was led by the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari. PTI

