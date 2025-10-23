153 arrested in Kolkata for bursting banned firecrackers, violations

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested 153 people for various legal violations, including disorderly conduct and bursting banned fireworks, during post-Diwali celebrations, an officer said on Thursday.

Of the total arrests made on Wednesday, 146 were for disorderly conduct, while seven persons were picked up for bursting prohibited firecrackers.

No arrests were made under gambling-related offences, the officer said, adding that police also initiated 383 traffic prosecutions during the day.

During the drive, officers also seized 16.95 kg of prohibited fireworks and 14.4 litres of illicit liquor.

Traffic violation cases included 85 instances of riders without helmets, 37 cases of pillion riders without helmets, 73 for rash driving and 64 for drunken driving. Another 124 cases fell under the "other" category of offences, the officer said. PTI

