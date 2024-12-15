Kolkata: Man held for ‘killing’ sis-in-law, chopping up body, over ‘spurned advances’

A woman in Kolkata was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law and her body chopped into three pieces and dumped in separate locations because she spurned his advances.

The woman’s severed head was found at a garbage dump in south Kolkata’s Tollygunge area on Friday (December 13), sending shockwaves in the middle-class residential neighbourhood.

Brother-in-law held

Cracking the case within 24 hours, Kolkata Police arrested the brother-in-law, Atiur Rahman Laskar, from his native village, Basuldanga, at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district.

Police claimed that Laskar, a construction worker, confessed to killing the woman who was separated from her husband two years ago.

The torso and the lower portion of the body were found on Saturday beside a pond in the Regent Park area, DCP (South Suburban) Bidisha Kalita told a press conference.

Murder motive

The woman, who worked as a domestic help in the Regent Park area, used to commute to work every day along with her brother-in-law who also used to work in Tollygunge, she said.

Laskar wanted a relationship with her, and as she spurned his advances, he got furious, the DCP said.

“She started avoiding him a week back and it added to his rage. She also blocked his phone number. On Thursday evening, after she was done with work, he forced her to accompany him to an under-construction building. He strangulated her there and then beheaded her. He cut the body into three parts and dumped those,” Kalita said.

Other people may have been involved

“The woman was aged around 35–40. It is also being investigated if other people were involved,” she said.

Police had earlier said that the woman was in a relationship with the accused, and a complication arising out of it led to the murder.

(With agency inputs)