Kolkata engineering student held after classmate lodges rape complaint

Even as shocking details emerge in the Durgapur rape case, another incident of sexual assault came to light from Kolkata on Wednesday (October 15). A second-year student of a private engineering college was allegedly raped by her classmate, and the accused was arrested from Anandapur in the south-eastern fringes of the city.

The woman, who is not from West Bengal and is in the state to study, filed a complaint against her classmate at the Anandapur Police Station, alleging that she became unconscious after consuming drinks laced with drugs, and later, was raped by the accused.

The police did not reveal the home state of the engineering student.

Drugs in drink

“The student in her complaint alleged that she stays in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drink. She fell unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate,” news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The accused reportedly went into hiding for a few days and was arrested as he returned home in Anandapur. He has been remanded in police custody till October 22.

“We have started an investigation, and the details of what happened will be revealed soon,” PTI quoted the officer as saying.

The incident comes days after a medical college student in West Bengal’s Durgapur was allegedly raped a kilometre from the campus and the probe is still on.

