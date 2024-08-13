Kolkata doctor's autopsy shows 'genital torture', deep wound in private parts

In a disturbing development, the autopsy of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has shown that she was subjected to "genital torture" and throttled to death.



According to the post-mortem study, her thyroid cartilage was broken due to strangling and a deep wound was found in her private parts caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture”, said an India Today report. Further, the report revealed that there were injuries to the woman’s belly, lips, fingers and left leg.

"The mouth and throat were constantly pressed to prevent her from screaming and thyroid cartilage broke due to strangling," the postmortem report said.

According to reports, her mouth was covered and her head was pushed against a wall or the floor to stop her from screaming. The report also mentioned the woman was bleeding from both eyes, mouth and private parts. However, the reason for her eye wound has not been determined yet

The rape and murder took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.

The victim’s body was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital. According to PTI, her colleagues said the doctor who was on night duty at the hospital, had gone to the seminar hall to rest after her meal.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy for the crime. Roy was assigned to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and had access to all departments. He was arrested on Saturday on the basis of CCTV footage showing him entering the building where the doctor was found murdered.

Reports quoting the police said that Sanjoy Roy, who was married four times, liked watching disturbing and violent porn. However, Roy's mother has said her son is innocent and is being framed.

After allegedly committing the crime, Sanjoy Roy went back to his barracks and slept for several hours, said the police. After he woke up, he washed his clothes to erase evidence of his crime but the police found blood spots blood on his shoe. The police also found his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene.