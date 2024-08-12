Kolkata doctor murder: Mamata visits victim’s residence, talks to parents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (August 12) visited the residence of the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor and talked to her parents and family members.

Banerjee reached the post-graduate trainee's residence around 12.45 pm.

"She is talking to her parents and family members," an official told PTI.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning (August 9). A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday (August 10).

