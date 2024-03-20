Kolkata building collapse: Landlord held as toll rises to 10; Adhir blames mayor

Two days after an under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata’s Garden Reach, rescue workers on Tuesday evening recovered another body from underneath the rubble, taking the toll to 10.

Two more persons are still missing, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

On Tuesday night, police arrested the owner of the land on which the illegal five-storey building was being built, an officer said.

“We have arrested the landowner on which the structure was built. We will produce him in court tomorrow,” he added.

The builder was arrested on Monday. A city court remanded him in 14-day police custody.

“One person was found under the debris around 8 pm. We rushed him to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was a mason from Murshidabad district who was working on the project,” the police officer told PTI.