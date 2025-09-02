Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after suspected bird hit
The flight, carrying 160 passengers, had to make a precautionary landing shortly after takeoff on Tuesday; the flight has been cancelled
Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) A Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the airport here following a suspected bird hit after take-off on Tuesday morning, a senior airport official said.
As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told PTI.
The flight has been cancelled, the official added. PTI
Next Story