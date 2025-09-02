    • The Federal
    A Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the airport in Nagpur following a suspected bird hit after take-off on Tuesday morning. File photo

    Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after suspected bird hit

    The flight, carrying 160 passengers, had to make a precautionary landing shortly after takeoff on Tuesday; the flight has been cancelled

    Agencies
    2 Sept 2025 11:40 AM IST  (Updated:2025-09-02 06:10:41)

    Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) A Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the airport here following a suspected bird hit after take-off on Tuesday morning, a senior airport official said.

    As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told PTI.

    The flight has been cancelled, the official added. PTI

