Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after suspected bird hit

Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) A Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the airport here following a suspected bird hit after take-off on Tuesday morning, a senior airport official said.

As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told PTI.

The flight has been cancelled, the official added. PTI

