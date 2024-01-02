Kolkata: 341 revellers arrested for disorderly conduct on New Year's Day
Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Kolkata Police have arrested 341 people for disorderly conduct on New Year's Day, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
Another 828 people were prosecuted for violating traffic regulations, including drunken and rash driving, he said.
A total of 307 riders and 154 pillion riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets, while 146 people were prosecuted for drunken driving and 60 others for various other traffic rules, he added. PTI
