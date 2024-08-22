Kolkata: 3 RG Kar officials removed; Sandip Ghosh sacked from new posting

The West Bengal government has removed three senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College Hospital, bowing to the demands of junior doctors who have been protesting against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run health facility.

Following their demand, RG Kar hospital’s former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was removed from that position as well, state Health Secretary NS Nigam said on Wednesday (August 21).

Alongside, three senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.

Three transfers

According to an order issued on Wednesday evening, Prof. (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal of the RG Kar medical college, was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect.

Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named as the new principal, replacing Suhrita Paul, who was made the principal of the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, it said.

The hospital’s chest medicine department head Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri was transferred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, according to the order.

“Want normalcy back”

“As per demands of the junior doctors, we are bringing in some changes for which we have no objection. We want normalcy to be back and healthcare services to be regularised. Security arrangements have also been enhanced,” Nigam told reporters.

The junior doctors of the medical college and hospital have been continuing cease-work since August 9 evening, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor and demanding justice for her.

(With agency inputs)