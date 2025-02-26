KMC show-causes official for modifying school holiday list

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities on Wednesday show-caused an official of its education department for cancelling Vishwakarma Puja holiday in its Hindi medium schools and increasing the Eid ul Fitr holiday to two days from one for this year.

Following a show cause issued by the KMC's municipal commissioner, the chief manager of the KMC's education department cancelled the memorandum in a corrigendum, stating that "inadvertent typographical mistakes" had occurred in it.

The notice, dated February 25, was signed in the name of the chief manager of the KMC's education department.

In a media note, the municipal commissioner stated that the "memorandum regarding holiday list for Hindi medium KMCP schools was issued without obtaining any concurrence from the competent authority of KMC." Maintaining that the matter has been taken seriously, the note said that necessary action was being initiated against the officer responsible for the lapse.

Stating that the notice was issued without permission from the KMC authority, it said that the memorandum "stands cancelled." "A revised and accurate order will be issued in due course maintaining the state government's holiday list as per extant norm," the note said. PTI

