IMD forecasts heavy rain across Bengal as depression over region intensifies

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) A well-marked low pressure over southeast Gangetic West Bengal, which concentrated into a depression over the region on Monday, will bring heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in some districts of the state, the IMD said.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal by Tuesday afternoon, it added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places over all the districts of south Bengal, with extremely heavy downpour likely in South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman districts till Tuesday morning.

It added that thereafter till Wednesday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of south Bengal, with heavy downpour in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

The weather office said owing to the system, the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Malda, South Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places till Wednesday morning.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal coast and north Bay of Bengal, as sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough, with wind speed likely to reach 60 kmph. PTI

