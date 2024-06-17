IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel

Kolkata, June 17 (PTI) The body of an IIT Kharagpur fourth year student was found hanging in her hostel on Monday, police said.

The student has been identified as Devika Pillai (21), a senior police officer told PTI.

"The female student was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel building. Whether it is a case of suicide or something else is yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation of the death," the IPS officer said.

The body has been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Confirming the news, an IIT Kharagpur source said Pillai, fourth year student of Department of Biotechnology, was found hanging from the roof of Sarojini Naidu Hostel Hall in the morning.

"We informed the police and they brought down the body. Whenever the post-mortem report is shared with us, we can give you more details," the source said when asked if it was a case of suicide.

Pillai who hailed from Kerala, was a fourth-year student, the police officer said.

