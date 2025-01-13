IIT-Kharagpur: Student found hanging in hostel room

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) A student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead inside his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday.

Shaon Malik, a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, was found hanging inside the room by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday.

His parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said.

The institute will conduct an internal probe into the death and take steps to prevent such incidents in future, he said.

The police have also started an investigation into the incident.

Malik’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)