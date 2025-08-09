IIT-Kharagpur picks dean of student well-being after spate of suicides

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) In the wake of suspected suicides of four boarders in hostels since January, IIT-Kharagpur has appointed a dean to solely look after the well-being of students and interact with them intensively to assess their mental health condition.

Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI on Saturday that Arun Chakraborty, professor at Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences of the premier institute, was appointed as the dean of students' well-being on August 5 and has taken charge.

Arun Chakraborty is actively involved in the induction programme for freshers for the BTech course and is well-versed with their issues, the director added.

"While there has been a dean of student affairs for years at IIT Kharagpur, like in other institutes, we have created this new post solely to address students' well-being, their holistic development and aid them in any situation. He will be both their friend as well as their teacher and mentor. Rather than being confined in the office, he will meet the students at the ground level in groups and privately," the director added.

To a question, he said this was probably the first time that such a post of 'dean of students' well-being' was created in any institute in the country, mainly to address students' well-being, in addition with the existing post of dean of student affairs.

While there is a dean of student affairs, the director pointed out that 'student affairs' and 'student well-being' are distinct. While the dean of student affairs is related more to administrative and academic issues, the dean of students' well-being would be focussed on the mental health of the students.

On whether the post has been created (with formal official notification) in the wake of the alleged suicidal deaths of four students on campus in seven months, the director said, "We wish none of our children is faced with additional pressure and stress." "Earlier, students got admitted to IIT-Kharagpur, their parents would have remained assured that their academic progress, internship and participation in extracurricular activities would have been taken care of. Now, the institute has been carrying on the programmes with the same zeal.

"But, with the change in socio-economic conditions, the mental condition of the students also might have changed. I am already interacting with the parents alternately every month so that the students are not saddled with extra stress during vacation. We are always on their side in every situation," he added.

While fourth-year mechanical engineering student Ritam Mondal was found hanging in his hostel room on July 18, three other boarders were found dead in similar conditions since January. IIT-Kharagpur has 21 hostels housing 16,000 students. PTI

