IIM-Calcutta ‘rape': Police constitute 9-member SIT for probe

Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) Police have constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape of a woman by a student at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta, officials said on Saturday.

The team is led by an assistant commissioner from the South West Division, they said.

The alleged incident took place inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta on Friday, a police officer had said.

The accused student was arrested on Saturday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman, he said. A court here has remanded the student to police custody till July 19.

Key focus areas of the investigation include securing digital and forensic evidence, the officials said.

Forensic teams have already visited the spot and collected samples, including food remains and other items, for laboratory examination, they said.

CCTV camera footage of the entire campus has also been sought from the IIM authorities as part of the probe, they said.

The woman’s father, however, has claimed that the reported incident did not take place.

“I received a call from my daughter around 9.40 pm on Friday. She told me she had fallen from a vehicle, lost consciousness and suffered injuries. Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter,” he had told reporters on Saturday.

He also alleged that police had made her write the complaint.

Meanwhile, the State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said it is in touch with the police over visiting the woman and her family.

“We want the truth to come out. If any social stigma or family pressure is preventing her family from speaking freely, that must be addressed. We are closely monitoring the developments,” Gangopadhyay said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)