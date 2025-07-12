IIM Calcutta rape case: Cong, CPI(M) slam lack of security

Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) The opposition Congress and CPI(M) on Saturday said the alleged rape of a woman in IIM (Calcutta) campus, shows the "worsening" law and order situation in West Bengal, and "lapse in security" in a central educational institute where criminals are not scared to commit brutalities on women.

A woman stated to be a psychologist, was allegedly raped by a student when she went inside a hostel of the premier business school to meet the student and attend a counselling session on Friday.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station, an official said.

Around 100 members of Congress staged a protest before the gate of IIM (C) campus demanding an audience with the Director.

Congress leader Asutosh Chatterjee said "the security guards are stopping us from entering the campus. But where was this security for women if the allegation inside the boys' hostel of a premier institute is true? After the South Calcutta Law College gang rape of a woman student by her own college seniors and alumni on campus, now another allegation has surfaced involving a central educational institute. It puts our heads to shame." He said IIM (C) being a premier educational institution, the BJP government at the Centre cannot escape its responsibility if the incident is confirmed.

CPI(M) Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the allegations, if found true, are horrifying and show "increasing lawlessness" under the reign of TMC on one hand and the glaring "loopholes and lacunae" in the security at the campus of a premier central institution on the other.

Union Minister of State for Education and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar told reporters there is strict security at the IIM (C) campus and he will talk to the director about the alleged incident.

Majumdar said state police should undertake a fair and proper investigation into the alleged incident.

State's ruling TMC said the incident should not be politicised by any party as it would be premature to comment on what exactly happened at this stage and police should be allowed to do its job (investigation).

Voicing displeasure about attempts in some quarters to link TMC with the prompt action by police in acting on a complaint by the woman, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "His party should not be linked with every complaint, every alleged crime." "Did she tell us before filing any complaint? No way. Again her father now says something else to the media. Did he ask us? We must wait for investigations to be completed. IIM (C) is a leading institute which is under the Centre. They have a security system. We should not do anything to derail proper investigation. Let the truth come out," he added.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said.

A tight security cordon was thrown around the campus and at the main gate with every visitor being stopped and his identity verified. The development comes almost a fortnight after a student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata. PTI

