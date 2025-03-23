Howrah cave-in triggers water crisis, leaves 70 families homeless

A major road cave-in has triggered a water pipeline burst, damaging multiple houses, including an Anganwadi centre, at Howrah’s Belgachia area in West Bengal. Many families have been left homeless and without water for over three days. On Saturday (March 22), locals staged a protest over their uncertain future.

The crisis began when a pipeline from the Puddapukur water treatment plant was damaged, disrupting water supply across almost all wards under the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) on March 20 and 21. A landslide at the Belgachia landfill area worsened the situation, cracking the pipeline and displacing over 70 families. These families were moved to safer locations but they protested on Saturday, demanding immediate relief.

Partially restored

By Friday evening, water supply was partially restored in some parts of central Howrah. However, several areas remained affected. Over 30 water tankers were deployed, but locals complained the supply was insufficient.

Working to restore connection

Sujay Chakravarty, chairperson of the HMC board of administrators, assured that engineers and workers were working tirelessly to restore the connection.

Trinamool Congress MLA and Minister Arup Ray visited the worst-hit areas. He acknowledged the severity of the crisis but insisted it was a natural disaster, not a result of poor planning. He assured that government bodies were coordinating efforts to resolve the issue swiftly.

Power supply was also disrupted as several electricity poles collapsed due to the cave-in. Continuous rain since Friday further worsened conditions for affected families.

With World Water Day falling on March 22, a distressed resident questioned the administration’s advice to vacate damaged homes. "It is raining. Where will we go?" he asked. Families have been struggling without potable water and electricity for three days, with no immediate relief in sight.