Hours after arrest, Sheikh Shahjahan suspended from TMC for six years

TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who has been accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and was finally arrested after being on the run for 55 days, has been suspended on February from the party for six years.

According to TMC leader Derek O'Brien, who shared this information with the media, Shahjahan was arrested in the early hours of Thursday (February 29). Since early January there have been violent protests led by women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district demanding his arrest. There was enough “incontrovertible evidence” of TMC leaders, led by Shahjahan and his associates, subjecting Sandeshkhali villagers to a reign of terror. The local police too had allegedly colluded with the "notorious" Shahjahan and his cronies.

Shahjahan was the party convenor of Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of TMC-held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.



"We have decided to suspend Shajahan Sheikh from the party for 6 years. As always, we walk the talk. We have set examples in the past, and we are doing that today.

"But we dare the BJP to suspend leaders, who have corruption cases against them and have several criminal cases against them," O'Brien said at a press conference.

