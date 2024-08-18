‘Rattirer Sathi’: Bengal govt announces measures to ensure safety of women

The West Bengal government announced a slew of measures to ensure the safety of women in workplaces, particularly at state-run hospitals, where they have to work on night shifts, too, including designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored 'safe zones'.

Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, announced the measures during a press meet here on Saturday, amid continuing protests by doctors across the state against the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

'Helpers of the night'

Apart from hospitals and medical colleges, hostels and other places engaging women during night shifts will now come under the ambit of a flagship programme 'Rattirer Sathi – Helpers of the Night', comprising volunteers, he said.

The state government has also decided to develop a mobile application with alarm devices, which can be downloaded by women and used for communication with the respective local police stations in case of any emergency.

'Right ratio'

Besides, employees, both in state and private establishments, will be encouraged to form two-member women teams at night to keep each other updated about their activities, Bandyopadhyay said.

"We have also recommended maintaining the right ratio of male and female security staffers at workplaces," he said.

Bandyopadhyay said "breath analyser tests" will be carried out at medical colleges and hospitals in Kolkata and other districts.

Night patrolling

Night police patrolling will also be put in place at all medical colleges, hospitals and women's hostels.

"Wherever possible, night duty may be avoided for women. We hope these measures are implemented at the earliest," he added.

(With agency inputs)