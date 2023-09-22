School jobs scam: Calcutta HC tells ED not to arrest TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday (September 22) got relief when the Calcutta High Court told the ED not to take coercive steps against him over its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The court, however, did not quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a FIR, filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Banerjee.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the ED that no coercive steps can be taken against the Trinamool Congress MP based on the ECIR.

The judge said the evidence produced by the ED was not sufficient to warrant Banerjee's arrest.

The court, however, said the investigation against Banerjee into the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers in government as well as government-sponsored schools will continue.

Reacting to the court ruling, TMC hailed the judgment while Opposition Congress and ruling CPI(M) reserved comments.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The judgment shows the central agencies have been hounding and harassing Banerjee, as he is one of the key forces behind the battle against BJP's communal and hatred-filled brand of politics." "The court has restrained ED from harassing Abhishek further. He is helping in the probe and we know he will continue to assist the investigators. We all know real truth will come out," Ghosh said, adding TMC believes law will take its own course.

Congress leader Adhir Choudhury told reporters Banerjee's trial continues and till he is acquitted by the court, one should wait.

"The court has made some observations with regard to the probe by ED. It is not proper to comment more at this juncture," he said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it baffles him why Banerjee would need "so many rakshakabach" (protective shield) from the court if he is not guilty.

(With agency inputs)