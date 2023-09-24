Heavy rain dampens Puja shopping in Kolkata, puts clay artisans in a fix

Heavy rain lashed South Bengal, including Kolkata, for the third consecutive day on Sunday (September 24), making life difficult for the clay artisans who are busy making idols for the upcoming Durga Puja.

And there’s more bad news. Similar conditions will continue for the next one or two days, said a Met department spokesperson.

Kolkata on Sunday recorded 39.8 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours, leaving parts of the city water-logged.