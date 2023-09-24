Heavy rain dampens Puja shopping in Kolkata, puts clay artisans in a fix
At artisans’ hub Kumartuli, idol-makers have a trying time preventing idols from turning soggy; similar weather to continue for one or two days, says Met dept
Heavy rain lashed South Bengal, including Kolkata, for the third consecutive day on Sunday (September 24), making life difficult for the clay artisans who are busy making idols for the upcoming Durga Puja.
And there’s more bad news. Similar conditions will continue for the next one or two days, said a Met department spokesperson.
Kolkata on Sunday recorded 39.8 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours, leaving parts of the city water-logged.
The Met spokesperson said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning struck different parts of Kolkata, South and North 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Nadia, Murshidabad, Hooghly, and Howrah districts since Sunday morning.
Rain dampened Puja shopping spirit at traditional shopping hubs in Kolkata, such as Shyambazar and Gariahat. They recorded lower footfall and so did the shopping malls.
At Kolkata’s artisans’ hub Kumartuli and elsewhere, idol-makers had a trying time preventing the idols from turning soggy. They even used heaters to dry the moist clay.
“This is a crucial time. If such rainfall persists, it will be difficult for us to complete the idols before Mahalaya on October 14,” said Sanjit Pal, a Kumartuli clay artist sculpting idols of at least 15 community pujas.
