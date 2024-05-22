HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal: Mamata says 'will not accept'

After the Calcutta High Court scrapped the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (May 22) said that she "will not accept" the court order.

Banerjee hinted that her TMC government could challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court struck down the OBC status of several classes in state, finding such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.

Addressing a poll rally at Khardah under the Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the OBC reservation will continue in the state, as the Bill concerned was passed within the framework of the Constitution.

“The OBC reservation quota introduced by the West Bengal government will continue. We had drafted the Bill after conducting a house-to-house survey, and it was passed by the cabinet and the Assembly,” she said.

"If necessary, we will move a higher court (against the order)," the TMC supremo said.

Referring to the May 20 Calcutta High Court order restraining the BJP from publishing advertisements that violate the Model Code of Conduct, Banerjee claimed that such advertisements continued to appear and that she would file a defamation case of Rs 1000 crore against the saffron party.

Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to stall the OBC quota by using central agencies.

"Some people have gone to the court, moved a petition to sabotage the interest of OBCs and then this development takes place. How can the saffron party show such audacity?” she said.

After its conspiracy in Sandeshkhali failed, the BJP is now plotting new conspiracies, she said.

"For vote politics, for staying in power for five years, you (BJP) are doing all these things," she said.

This happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Opposition INDIA alliance, if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, would scrap the quotas of the SC, ST and OBC people, Banerjee said.

She said, “SC, ST, OBC get the rights as per the Constitution. Minorities also have their rights. Can anyone say that he will frame legislation only for the benefit of Hindus and leave out Muslims and other communities?" The TMC boss charged the BJP with always playing the politics of caste, quota and religion and dividing people.

“I will file a defamation of Rs 1000 crore (against BJP) for peddling falsehood about their achievements and also for levelling false charges against me and my projects. I hadn’t taken even one paisa in my entire political career. And I will distribute the entire amount among the people,” she said.

Banerjee said the Modi government had plundered the public exchequer, depriving the poor of the rightful dues under the MGNREGA.

She alleged the BJP government had promised every household will be lit by solar power which is another lie.

“If this has to materialise, it will take 1000 years. Does the BJP believe it will be around for 1000 years?” she asked.

Banerjee asked people not to vote for the CPI(M) claiming that the party killed hundreds of opposition activists in its 34-year rule.

“The INDIA bloc will be installed in New Delhi with TMC support, but in West Bengal, the CPIM and Congress are helping BJP. We are fighting alone,” she said.

(With agency inputs)