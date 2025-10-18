Gorkhaland demand: Centre appoints Pankaj Kumar Singh as interlocutor for talks

The BJP-led central government has appointed former deputy national security adviser Pankaj Kumar Singh as the interlocutor to initiate dialogue with representatives of the Gorkha community, renewing efforts to address the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

Home Ministry's announcement

The Home Ministry’s announcement marks a fresh attempt to engage with a movement that has shaped the political discourse in North Bengal for decades.

The appointment brings renewed focus on the demand for a separate state encompassing the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars regions, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

This development follows the resumption of formal talks between the Centre and Gorkha representatives on April 3, ending a three-year hiatus. During these discussions, Gorkha leaders reiterated their demands for a separate state and the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 11 Gorkha sub-communities.

Who is Pankaj Kumar Singh?

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, served as Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) from August 2021 until his retirement in December 2022. He was subsequently appointed deputy NSA in January 2023.

Known for his experience of serving in conflict zones, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, Singh is regarded within security and administrative circles as a credible and strategic choice to lead sensitive negotiations.

A senior government official described the appointment as “a masterstroke,” highlighting Singh’s “unimpeachable record and negotiation skills” in defusing complex situations.

Gorkhaland issue

The Gorkhaland issue has been central to the politics of the Darjeeling hills since the 1980s, marked by waves of agitation, negotiation, and unrest.

The BJP, which has maintained electoral dominance in the hills since the early 2000s, had promised a “permanent political solution” to the Gorkhas in its 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto. However, its omission from the party’s 2024 manifesto has cast doubts on the BJP’s long-term commitment.

The last interlocutor for Gorkhaland talks was Lieutenant General (Retired) Vijay Madan, appointed by the UPA government in 2009. Madan resigned in 2011 without reaching a conclusive settlement.

Mixed political reactions

Political reactions to Singh’s appointment have been mixed. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which opposes any bifurcation of West Bengal, dismissed the Centre’s move as politically motivated.

TMC’s Darjeeling district (Hills) president LB Rai called it a “political gimmick” aimed at garnering votes ahead of the state elections

In contrast, Gorkha political leaders and parties broadly welcomed the development. BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista described the appointment as a “historic milestone,” highlighting that the dialogue has reached this stage “without bloodshed, political unrest, or loss of life.” Bista called this a “remarkable victory for the people of the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars.”

Gorkha leaders welcome move

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which has led the Gorkhaland movement for over two decades, praised Singh’s appointment. GJM president Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this “positive step” toward addressing the concerns of the Gorkha community.

They described the interlocutor’s role as crucial for protecting the rights and promoting the prosperity of the region’s people. “A permanent solution under the Constitution of India is vital not just for the rights of the Gorkha community, but for the development and prosperity of the entire region,” their statement said.

The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which initiated the original Gorkhaland movement in the 1980s, termed the appointment a “historic step” reflecting the Centre’s “sensitivity, commitment, and just approach” to the issue. The party added that the move creates space for an “inclusive and consultative process,” allowing all stakeholders to participate constructively.

Bengal govt kept out of loop?

It remains unclear whether the West Bengal government was consulted prior to Singh’s appointment, with no officials confirming if the state was informed.

Notably, the state government has not participated in recent Delhi meetings concerning the Darjeeling issue.

Until now, the Centre has conducted talks on the matter through Home Ministry officers of secretary or joint secretary rank. This is the first time a former national security adviser has been appointed by the current BJP government specifically to address the Gorkhaland issue, highlighting the increased emphasis on the political, strategic, and security dimensions of the issue.