Girl dies in bomb explosion in Kaliganj, CM tells police to act against culprits

Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was killed in a bomb explosion in Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

According to a police officer the girl was wounded after being allegedly hit by a bomb that exploded on Monday afternoon at Barochandgar under Kaliganj police station limits.

Counting for the Kaliganj assembly bypolls is going on.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said police will take strict legal action against the culprits.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief," Banerjee posted on X.

"Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest," she added.

"The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem. We are probing into the cause of the explosion," the police officer said. PTI

