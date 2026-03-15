Four arrested, eight injured in Kolkata political clash ahead of Modi rally

Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Saturday evening in connection with a clash between TMC and BJP activists that took place at Girish Park area in north Kolkata, half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground.

BJP activists, on their way to the rally, and TMC pelted stones at each other during the clash following an altercation over the tearing of some flexes asking electors not to vote for the BJP in the ensuing assembly polls.

The TMC alleged BJP hooligans made an unprovoked attack on their supporters and pelted stones at Shashi Panja's residence, injuring the senior state cabinet minister and several Trinamool activists who were present at the spot.

BJP denied charges and blamed TMC for orchestrating the violent attack on their supporters on the way to the rally.

While not commenting on the allegations levelled by either side, a senior police official said eight people, including a police personnel, were injured in the clash.

"Four people have been arrested so far, and raids are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the violence," the official said.

A suo motu case has been registered at the Girish Park Police Station in connection with the incident.

The case (No. 40 dated March 14, 2026) has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act, he said.

Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by any political party so far, and an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Panja said that she will lodge an FIR against those who vandalised her official residence and alleged that the attack was part of a planned conspiracy to kill her and intimidate TMC supporters. PTI

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