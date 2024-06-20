'Federal terrorism' slur: A new flashpoint in Centre-Bengal tussle

The acrimonious relation between the West Bengal government and the Centre witnessed in the first two terms of the Narendra Modi government is all set for renewed volatility even as Modi 3.0 assumed charge with lesser strength.

The sign of the gathering storm is unmistakable in Governor CV Ananda Bose’s hardening of stand against the state government over post-election clashes and the ruling Trinamool Congress’s “federal and fiscal terrorism” slur on the Modi government.

West Bengal’s ruling party on Wednesday accused the Centre of blocking foreign investments to Bengal after freezing Central funds.

TMC’s charges

“First, our dues were not given and now the Modi government is not giving permission to Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Nicholas McCaffrey who was going to Bengal to meet our ministers,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose told the media.

McCaffrey was to visit Kolkata and Sunderbans between June 18 and 21. He reportedly wanted to meet West Bengal commerce minister Shashi Panja, IT and electronics minister Babul Supriyo and agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay during his visit.

The Australian deputy high commissioner requested for the meeting to discuss opportunities for collaboration in West Bengal, the TMC said.

Vetoing Australia

It said the Oceania Division of the external affairs ministry told the High Commission that it did "not recommend" meetings as requested by the Australian side with the ministers.

Ghose termed the development as the Modi government's “federal terrorism, which is discriminatory terrorism”. She said the Centre is behaving with the Bengal government in a “dirty, uncivilized way”.

The TMC’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha said her party would raise this “serious issue” in the ensuing parliamentary session after discussing with other INDIA constituents.

Fiscal terror

The TMC had also earlier dubbed the withholding of Central funds to the state “fiscal, federal terrorism” and decided to generate heat on the Modi government over the issue.

According to West Bengal government's figures, it is to get from Centre Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under the MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under the National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 175 crore for the Mid-Day Meals among other schemes.

Buoyed by its electoral success in the Lok Sabha elections in the state where the stoppage of funds became a major issue, the TMC has now decided to take the fight for the release of funds to New Delhi.

Central scheme

The party will strongly raise this “injustice meted to Bengal” in parliament, said TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In the first cabinet meeting of its third term, the Modi government approved construction of three crore rural and urban houses under the PMAY.

Of the three crore houses, two crore will be constructed under PMAY-Gramin and 1 crore under PMAY-Urban.

Belying hopes

A senior state government official said there was no indication so far of Bengal benefitting from the approval.

The TMC sources said the party was initially hopeful that in its third term Modi government would be more accommodative towards the states as it is dependent on regional parties for survival.

The development concerning the Australian diplomat belied our expectations, said a TMC leader.

Governor-CM

The continued tussle between the governor and the chief minister is another bone of contention in the Centre-state relationship.

The governor after meeting BJP supporters, who are allegedly victims of post-poll violence, at Raj Bhawan on Sunday declared that he would not meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee as they (the victims) were earlier prevented from meeting him.

The Kolkata police had stopped BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet the governor with the “victims” of post-election violence citing Section 144 of CrPC which is in force outside the Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan

They could meet the governor only after the court's intervention.

Setting the stage for another round of confrontation, the governor on Monday sent a communique to the state Secretariat seeking the removal of Kolkata Police from security duty at Raj Bhavan.

Already the relation between the state’s de facto and de jure executives has hit a new low over the allegation of sexual harassment against the governor.

Major tussle

The TMC made it a major campaign issue with the chief minister even going to the extent of saying at an election rally that she would not visit Raj Bhawan as long as governor Bose remains in his post.

The governor’s latest remark was his way of retaliation and a message to the chief minister that he would not be mellowed down by the charges of sexual allegation even as the Kolkata Police lodged a zero FIR against Bose's nephew linked to rape and criminal conspiracy allegations levelled by an Odissi dancer.

The complainant accused Bose of sexual harassment and his nephew of providing logistic support by booking a room in a hotel in Delhi. The alleged offence was committed in January last year.

Unsteady future

The governor’s salvo is also an indication that the Centre is backing him despite the allegation of sexual harassment.

With the chief minister and the governor declaring each otherthe state is now staring at a potential constitutional crisis and a showdown between the Centre and the state.