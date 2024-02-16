Farmers' protest: Mamata slams BJP; says party runs 'govt of Ravan' at Centre

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest, accusing them of governing like "Ravan" and surpassing all moral boundaries and showing a blatant disregard for "Lakshman Rekhas." Banerjee's remarks, delivered in the assembly, included her decision to postpone a scheduled visit to Punjab as an expression of solidarity with the protesting farmers.

"Farmers are suffering, the entire country is burning. The BJP is laughing and the poor are being tortured. This is what BJP does. But the BJP is not bothered. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas," Banerjee declared.

She said that she spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and has decided to defer the Punjab visit in favour of supporting the farmers' agitation in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

"I have spoken to Arvind Kejriwal and decided to postpone our programme as we want to support the farmers' agitation in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Those who are roaming around with black flags must realise what will happen when farmers capture Delhi with black flags," she said.

Banerjee said the BJP has crossed all limits of civility and it's high time the nation gets a "people's government." She emphasised the need for a "people's government" and coined the slogan "Raavan'er Sorkar, Aar Nei Dorkaar (We don't need a government of Ravan)," underscoring her call for a governance model that prioritises people's interests.

The ongoing farmers' protest has drawn significant attention, with hundreds of farmers from Punjab converging at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana, demanding the acceptance of their demands, including legislation on Minimum Support Price (MSP), loan waivers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

Banerjee's criticism extended beyond the farmers' protest, accusing the BJP of employing government agencies to intimidate opposition parties and dissidents.

"Those who work on the ground should not be afraid. It is not easy to jail everyone. BJP is marking and targeting people at some particular seats where they cannot win seats on their own. They are using BSF in some places and agencies in other places. This government is of the agency, by the agency, and for the agency," she said.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the arrest of TMC leaders and ministers in various corruption cases.

She condemned what she described as the most "dictatorial central government" of the country.

"We condemn this dictatorial central government from this House. It is the most draconian government. Demolition of democracy and its values is their only action and nothing else," she said.

Banerjee highlighted instances of alleged BSF involvement in political campaigns, expressing concern over the impartiality of the border guarding force.

"I know what the BSF is doing in bordering areas. One of the MLAs in Murshidabad complained to me that BSF dragged an Imam out of a mosque in his constituency and assaulted him. They are distributing things in saffron bags in different areas. Is this their job? Their job is to secure the borders and not campaign for BJP," she said.

Banerjee shared purported pictures of BSF officers distributing goodies in saffron bags.

"I am showing you the pictures of BSF officers distributing things in saffron bags and campaigning for the BJP before the elections," she said while handing over the pictures to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Amidst her address, Banerjee addressed the tragic incident in Chopra, North Dinajpur, where four children lost their lives due to an under-construction drainage collapse.

Blaming the BSF for the incident, Banerjee demanded stringent action from the central government, emphasizing the importance of accountability in such cases.

"The Centre has sent 334 teams here. When four children died in Chopra, did their lives not have any value? Our delegation met Governor C V Ananda Bose today and complained about the incident. I want punishment for those BSF officers, who are responsible for the death of four innocent children in Chopra. The central government must take stringent action," she said.

The Trinamool Congress has recently accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of being responsible for the tragic deaths of four children in an accident at Chopra on Monday.

In response, the BSF issued a statement denying any involvement in the incident and stated that they made efforts to rescue the children after an under-construction drainage collapsed on Monday.

Additionally, Banerjee highlighted the issue of pending financial dues from the Centre, affecting MGNREGA workers and Awas Yojana beneficiaries in West Bengal.

"I had assured that the funds for 21 lakh MGNREGA workers would be released by February 21 but it will take a few days. The final number of deprived workers stands at 24.5 lakh. So the wages will be disbursed by the state government from March 1," she said.

The chief minister also said if the central government does not release the funds for 11 lakh Awas Yojana beneficiaries by April, "the state will start disbursing funds for the same from May 1." PTI

