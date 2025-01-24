'Expired' IV fluid row: BJP's Adhikari wants Bengal CM Mamata to resign

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP leaders, took out a rally here on Friday demanding the resignation and arrest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and health secretary NS Nigam over alleged administration of ‘expired’ intravenous (IV) fluid at Midnapore hospital, which led to the death of a mother post-childbirth and left four post-partum mothers critically ill.

Adhikari accused the TMC government of framing doctors to deflect blame from the state health department and the health minister.

Speaking at the rally near Md Ali Park, Adhikari said, "I will accompany members of BJP doctors’ wing to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose and apprise him of the situation." The BJP leader held Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, and Nigam responsible for the incident.

"Nothing short of the CM’s resignation and arrest can address the situation. Lives of hundreds of patients, including women, are at risk due to this tragedy, which is just the tip of the iceberg regarding the state of healthcare in the state," he added.

Adhikari also criticised police for not allowing the rally to proceed from College Square to Esplanade. "The Mamata administration is scared. They blocked our rally from reaching Esplanade, so we are holding it near Md Ali Park on C.R. Avenue. Look at the turnout here," he said.

Thousands of BJP supporters marched from College Square to Md Ali Park, carrying replicas of saline bottles and shouting slogans such as 'Dabi ek, mukhyomantrir padatyag' (One demand, CM’s resignation).

Adhikari was accompanied by BJP state general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul and youth leader Shankudeb Panda, among others. PTI

