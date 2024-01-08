ED West Bengal unit sends report on attack to headquarters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal has sent a report to its headquarters about the attack on its team in 24 Parganas district which injured three of its officers, officials said on Monday (January 8).

The ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them during a raid on Friday.

NIA probe

The attack took place when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali over alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

An NIA investigation into the attack is likely to be sought by the ED headquarters on the basis of the report, an ED officer told PTI.

"A two-page report on the attack was sent on Sunday. We have mentioned minute details of the incident and along with that sent videos of the attack. Media reports have also been sent," he said.

Policemen fled

The report also mentions how some policemen fled the scene on unmarked two-wheelers as the attack began.

The ED has lodged a complaint in connection with the attack. The family of the accused TMC leader and the West Bengal Police have also registered separate complaints against the central agency.