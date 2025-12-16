EC publishes Bengal’s SIR draft list; over 58 lakh voter names deleted

A total of 58 lakh names have been removed from West Bengal’s draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at eliminating duplication and inaccuracies.

Of these deletions, 24 lakh have been categorised as “dead”, 19 lakh as “relocated”, 12 lakh as “missing”, and 1.3 lakh as “duplicates”.

Draft list released

The release of the draft roll marks the completion of the first phase of the SIR process.

The second stage of the three-phase exercise will continue until February 2026. The final voters’ list is scheduled for publication on February 14, 2026, ahead of the crucial Bengal Assembly elections.

Individuals whose names have been wrongly excluded from the draft roll may now lodge objections and request corrections. Those seeking reinstatement can submit claims via Form 6 along with supporting documentation.

Once these objections are resolved, the final list will be issued in February next year. The announcement of the Assembly elections is expected to follow its publication. The last SIR conducted in Bengal was in 2002.

58 lakh voters deleted

According to data released by the Election Commission of India, a total of 58,20,898 names have been identified for deletion. This includes approximately 24,16,852 voters listed as deceased, followed by 19,88,076 who have permanently shifted or migrated.

A further 12,20,038 voters have been classified as missing, while 1,38,328 entries have been flagged as duplicate, false, or bogus. Another 57,604 names have been proposed for deletion under “other reasons”.

The Bengal SIR exercise, carried out between December 4 and December 11, was marked by an exodus of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and protests from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) over tight deadlines and heavy workloads.

TMC condemns SIR

The publication of the draft electoral roll is likely to intensify the political storm brewing in Bengal over SIR.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has condemned the revision initiative, accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of using SIR to remove lakhs of eligible voters ahead of the polls.

Speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar earlier this month, Banerjee urged people to take to the streets if their names had been removed from the roll.

“You will snatch the rights of mothers and sisters in the name of SIR? They will bring police from Delhi during the election and intimidate mothers and sisters. Mothers and sisters, if your names are struck off, you have the tools, don’t you? The tools you use while cooking. You have strength, don’t you? You won’t allow it if your names are removed, will you? The women will fight at the front, and the men will stand behind them,” she said.

BJP flags 'illegal' voters

The BJP, however, has alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to SIR is an attempt to safeguard her vote bank, which it claims includes illegal immigrants.

“Mamata Banerjee is creating an uproar as she fears losing power since the deceased, fake and illegal voters are being removed. Trinamool has only a 22-lakh vote margin over the BJP,” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress criticised the Election Commission after reports emerged of Booth Level Officers dying by suicide due to excessive work pressure. The party alleged that nearly 40 election officials had died during the nationwide SIR exercise to remove ineligible names from the rolls.

TMC declared that the poll body had “blood on its hands”.