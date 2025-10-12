Durgapur gangrape: Three accused remanded to 10-day police custody

A subdivisional court in Durgapur, West Bengal, on Sunday (October 12) remanded three men to 10-day police custody for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of a student from a private medical college in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The charges pressed against the accused persons include gangrape and criminal conspiracy. The SDJM, Durgapur, remanded the three accused to police custody for 10 days.

The prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning in order to arrest other persons involved in the alleged crime.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner.

The girl's parents had lodged an FIR with the New Township police station in Durgapur.

