Durgapur gangrape: Congress, BJP stage statewide protest seeking justice

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday held protests in different places across West Bengal over the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, seeking exemplary punishment of the accused.

BJP supporters held a protest march to Asansol South police station and staged a sit-in outside its gates.

Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee visited the hospital in Durgapur where the survivor is undergoing treatment, but was not allowed entry by police personnel.

The party also held a protest in front of the City Centre in Durgapur, the largest industrial city in the state.

Women Congress workers also went to the hospital, demanding that they be allowed to speak with the authorities of the institution.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose demanded capital punishment for those found guilty.

Members of Abhaya Mancha, a forum formed after the rape-murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024, and the Senior Doctors’ Association also visited Durgapur to express solidarity with the survivor's family. PTI

