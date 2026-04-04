Drone seen near Mamata's helicopter in Malda; CM asks police to identify source

An unidentified drone was spotted flying near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter on Saturday (April 4). The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo spotted the drone as she was about to board the aircraft.

Drone sighting near helipad

Banerjee instructed the police to identify those behind the incident. “The police need to keep an eye on this. Those responsible must be identified,” she said, according to local media reports. The reports further stated that it was yet to be ascertained how the drone got near the Chief Minister’s chopper.

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Saturday’s campaign trail for Mamata Banerjee in Malda unfolded as planned until a brief disruption at the second stop drew attention to security around her aircraft.

Campaign in Malda

The Chief Minister had three public meetings lined up. After addressing the first gathering in Manikchak, she moved to Maltipur for the next rally. With that event wrapped up, Banerjee was preparing to leave for Gazole.

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It was at this point, as she approached the helipad, that a drone was seen flying in front of her helicopter. The sighting occurred moments before departure. Banerjee, who noticed the device, instructed the police to monitor the situation and identify those responsible.

Recent travel disruptions

The development follows two recent instances where her travel was affected, though under different circumstances.

On March 26, her aircraft faced prolonged delays while attempting to land in Kolkata due to adverse weather. It remained in the air for close to 70 minutes, circling over the city. After three unsuccessful landing attempts, including one at the Behala Flying Club, it eventually landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

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Banerjee had been returning from Andal after a rally in Dubrajpur. She later praised the pilots, stating that they had saved the lives of all passengers on board.

Weather forces route changes

A few days later, on April 1, another weather-related interruption occurred in Murshidabad district. After a meeting in Baran, Banerjee was scheduled to travel to Nabagram. However, heavy rain and strong winds prevented the helicopter from landing there.

The pilot chose to return to Baran rather than attempt a risky approach. Banerjee completed the onward journey by road and addressed the meeting in Nabagram.