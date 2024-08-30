Doctor's rape-murder: Political parties, civil society groups to hold rallies in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) The city is set for a series of rallies and demonstrations on Friday, protesting the rape-murder of a doctor, with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to take to the streets.

Both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP will hold demonstrations, as the protests enter their third week.

Frustrated by the alleged inaction of the state women's commission, the BJP's women's wing will march to the commission office, accusing it of partisanship since the discovery of the victim's body on August 9.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahila Morcha members would lock the office from the outside.

The BJP will continue its sit-in protest at Esplanade for the second day on Friday, part of a week-long series demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the TMC plans to stage college protests across Bengal, advocating for the Centre to pass a law mandating capital punishment for rapists. The party will hold sit-ins at every block on August 31.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. PTI

