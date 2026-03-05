CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me." He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision. PTI

