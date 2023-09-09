Central funds for Bengal: How TMC managed to outfox BJP in political one-upmanship

If the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government over funds is a game of political one-upmanship, then the TMC has clearly outfoxed the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government has spawned the narrative that the BJP-led Centre has been deliberately depriving the state of funds under multiple schemes, including rural jobs, rural roads and rural housing.

The Centre in multiple communications to the state government however claimed that the funds were being stopped due to “corruption” and “violation of guidelines,” said state government officials familiar with the matter.

Section 27 of MGNREGA

According to the officials, the state government was told that the funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were not released due to the imposition of Section 27 of the MGNREGA, they cited. It allows the withholding of funds for violation of rules in the scheme's implementation by the state.

Even Parliamentary Standing Committees in the past pointed out violations of norms in many states, including the BJP-ruled ones. But West Bengal is the only state in India where the section is reportedly imposed.

Similar violations were cited for non-release of funds to the state under almost all centrally-sponsored welfare schemes.

“The Centre froze the funds because of largescale theft. Let the state government first stop the theft to get money from the Centre,” said BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP wanted to kill two birds with one stone by choking funds, said political commentator and author Md Saduddin.

“First, it wanted to deprive rural jobs and cripple the rural economy of Bengal to turn the heat on Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, which has a strong rural base”, he said.

“Since the state government is already besieged by charges of corruption, the BJP leadership also thought the fund-squeeze on charges of graft would make the TMC more vulnerable”, Saduddin further deduced.

Rs 1.15 lakh crore withheld

According to the state government’s estimate, the Modi government withheld over Rs 1.15 lakh crore due under multiple Central schemes.

Refuting the charges of corruption, the state government and the ruling TMC have played the victims.

Panchayat department sources said steps like recovery of misappropriated money and legal action against those responsible were taken and action-taken reports as sought by the Centre were sent and yet the funds were not released.

“Crores of poor workers in Bengal have paid taxes to the Centre but have been deprived of their right to work under MGNREGA because Modi govt wants to take revenge against the people of Bengal for not voting for BJP

“For all his big talks on Independence Day, the truth is that PM Modi & his govt punishes the deprived & the poor only because they didn’t vote for BJP,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Saket Gokhale wrote on X recently.