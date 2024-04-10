CBI to probe crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC

In a setback to the ruling TMC in West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (April 10) ordered a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

The investigation, to also cover the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials which triggered the controversy, will be monitored by the court, the bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said.

"Considering the complexity of matters in Sandeshkhali, there is no doubt an impartial investigation should be done... The state has to give proper support to (whichever) agency is (placed) in charge...," said the judges.

The court told the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after checking revenue records and physically inspecting the land.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the matter will be heard on May 2, the day when the CBI has been asked to file its report.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam gave a stern warning to the Bengal government over the allegations by women, saying: "Even if one affidavit is correct... if one per cent is true... it is absolutely shameful."

The court last week heard a clutch of petitions asking for external agencies to investigate the allegations from the island of Sandeshkhali following accusations against now suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

In January, a mob comprising Shahjahan supporters attacked an Enforcement Directorate team which had reached there to raid premises linked to him. Several officers were injured.

Shahjahan was on the run for two months before being arrested.

(With agency inputs)

