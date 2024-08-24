CBI files financial irregularities case against Sandip Ghosh, ex-chief of RG Kar Hospital

The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch filed an FIR against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court's single Bench.

The CBI initiated the corruption investigation against Ghosh by registering the FIR.

On Saturday (August 24), the SIT visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace to hand over all relevant documents as per the High Court's order.

After receiving these documents, the CBI lodged the FIR and has already submitted a copy to the Alipur CJM Court, according to CBI sources.

The high court had issued directives on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, officials said.

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.

(With agency inputs)