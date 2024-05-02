Calcutta High Court happy with CBI probe into Sandeshkhali incidents

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reviewed the CBI’s probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali and voiced satisfaction with the investigation.

Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya also allowed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to be added as a party to the case.

Directive to CBI

The court had on April 10 told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations and file a progress report on Thursday. It said it will monitor the investigation.

The court has also asked the CBI to probe the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into waterbodies for pisciculture after inspecting the revenue records and the land.

Cooperate with CBI

The court is hearing a suo motu petition and other PILs with regard to the incidents in Sandeshkhali.

Stating that the number of allegations of land grabbing was almost 900, the court directed the West Bengal authorities to extend the "fullest cooperation" to the CBI.

Next hearing

The bench scheduled the next hearing for June 13 and told the CBI to submit a further progress report.

West Bengal has moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court on the matter.

But the high court said the apex court had said that the pendency of the appeal cannot be used as a ground for any pause in the ongoing investigation.

Fear in Sandeshkhali

Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal argued that some victims of sexual assault were hesitant to speak the truth due to fear.

The court asked the CBI to take confidence-building measures in cases where the complainants seek adequate protection.

Street lights

The judges also asked the West Bengal government to hand over the documents sought by the CBI within a week.

Also, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of compliance regarding installing LED street lights in certain places in Sandeshkhali and warned of contempt proceedings if the issue was not addressed.