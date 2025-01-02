Mamata's big allegation: 'BSF allows infiltrators enter India; to destabilise Bengal'

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force of letting infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India and charged the BSF with trying to destabilise the state.

Banerjee said she could sense a "blueprint of the central government" behind this attitude of the BSF".

"We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilise the state," she said at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.

"There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh," she said.

She directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to find out where the infiltrators were staying and said that she would write a strongly worded letter to the Centre.

"They (BSF) are trying to hold the Trinamool Congress government responsible for it. I will ask the DGP to find out where these infiltrators are staying after entering the state," she added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)