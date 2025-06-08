BJP’s two-pronged plan for Bengal: Strengthen grassroots, compare feats

The BJP in Bengal has its task cut out, with the party’s central leadership assigning it two immediate responsibilities to challenge the Trinamool Congress in next year’s assembly elections.

It has been asked to launch a campaign, comparing the performances of Modi government’s 11 years at the Centre and Mamata Banerjee’s 14 years in the state.

To ensure the success of the campaign, the state unit has been directed to strengthen its organisational presence, particularly at the grassroots.

Two-pronged strategy

Disclosing the two-pronged strategy, a senior office bearer of the party said the core theme of the “comparative campaign” would be the Modi government’s “successful” counter-terrorism drive demonstrated by Operation Sindoor as against Mamata’s appeasement policy that led to communal riots in Murshidabad.

The driving force behind the strategy is the BJP’s firm belief that while it has a winning poll narrative, it lacks the organisational base to push it in Bengal, according to the office bearer.

Modi-Shah in state

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah harped on Operation Sindoor and communal riots in Murshidabad during their recent visits to the state. That set the narrative.

Modi addressed a public rally in Alipurduar on May 29 while Shah spoke at a “Karyakata Sammelan” in Kolkata on June 1.

Shah also had a closed-door meeting with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. Besides, he had another huddle with other senior state leaders.

Fresh report sought

Rejecting the organisational health report presented by the state unit, Shah called for a reality check by visiting booths.

“The party’s central observers have been asked to submit a report about the actual organisational strength by July 5,” a BJP source said. The central observers have been directed to visit every district to assess the party’s booth-level strength.

The BJP’s internal report indicated that the party did not have a strong organisational base in around 40 per cent of about 80,000 booths in the state. In nearly 14,000 Muslim-majority booths, the party has almost no organisational presence.

The state unit has been asked to focus now on strengthening booths outside the Muslim-majority areas.

Panel formed to strengthen drive

To monitor the booth sashaktikaran (booth-strengthening) drive, a committee was formed on Thursday (May 5) headed by Prabal Raha, who joined the BJP from the Forward Block in 2017.

The appointment of a “political lightweight” like Raha for the crucial post is seen as a message to senior old guards, who are sulking over the growing influence of turncoats in the party. The message is clear: if the disgruntled seniors do not fall in line, the party will look beyond them.

Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was conspicuous by his absence in the programmes of Modi and Shah. He was not invited to attend any of the programmes.

Nationalism and Hindutva

The party’s central leaders are of the view that potent mix of nationalism and Hindutva could be the perfect winning narrative if it can be communicated effectively to the people through extensive campaigns.

The campaign to mark the completion of 11 years of the Modi government will kickstart from June 9. The nationwide month-long campaign will be tweaked in the state by simultaneously highlighting the “misgovernance” of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government.

Eye on polls

The comparative canvassing will continue much beyond the stipulated one month in the state, keeping an eye on the elections due early next year.

Apart from putting up hoardings, banners, and social media posts, the party’s outreach will also include door-to-door visits, roadside meetings and pamphlet distributions.

The plans are ready. Now it is to be seen how well the party pulls them off, especially amidst a rift between the old and new guards.