West Bengal: BJP's Sandeshkhali campaign takes a hit after case against Governor Anand Bose

The molestation allegations against Governor C V Ananda Bose by an employee of the Raj Bhavan stole the thunder out of the BJP’s Sandeshkhali-centric campaign to project West Bengal as unsafe for women.

The allegations against the Governor gave the TMC the much-needed issue to deflect attacks on it over alleged sexual assault of women by its local leaders in the tiny Sunderbans island. The BJP nominated one of Sandeshkhali’s alleged victims, Rekha Patra, as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. This apart, the party has roped in Sandeshkhali “victims” to campaign for it across the state.

“We are holding street-corner meetings and also going door-to-door narrating our ordeals to mothers and sisters in the rest of the state,” said a Sandeshkhali woman camped in Krishnagar constituency in Nadia district from April 26-29.

“In all, 208 women from the island have been drawn into the campaign. They are then divided into small groups comprising 10-15 members so that they can be fanned out across the state,” said Utpal Maiti, a BJP leader from Sandeshkhali.

BJP made Sandeshkhali a key poll theme

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have made Sandeshkhali a central theme in their election speeches in the state. The storm of Sandeshkhali will rage across the state, Modi said in one of his election addresses.

“In Bengal, Hindus are made second-class citizens and have objections to proclamations, temples, and Ram Navami processions. The TMC government has been protecting the culprit, Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali, despite the country's demand for action. Appeasement has become more than a human being for these people,” Modi claimed at an election rally in Bolpur on Friday (May 3).

TMC hits back

The TMC immediately retorted back questioning Modi’s silence on the Raj Bhavan incident.

“[Modi] has given Sandesh on Sandeshkhali but I did not let any untoward incident happen there. There were land issues but I solved it through officers. But what is he doing?,” Mamata Banerjee said in an election rally, countering Modi.

“Yesterday, a young woman who worked at Raj Bhavan came out and spoke against the Governor's harassment…I had heard of such incidents even in the past...Yesterday, the tears of the woman broke my heart. I have seen her video testimony. Before raising Sandeshkhali issue, they should look at themselves first,” she added.

“Before Sandeshkhali, answer why the Governor did this to someone, who worked at his home. He molested her twice. The PM came to Raj Bhavan yesterday but said nothing about the incident. The woman cried and walked out saying she was too scared to work at Raj Bhavan anymore. She said that she was called at odd hours and was subjected to harassment. How dare these people talk about the dignity of our mothers and sisters,” the TMC supremo retorted.

While the TMC intensified political attacks on the incident, the Kolkata police formed an eight-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the allegation.

Deputy commissioner of police, central division, Indira Mukherjee is heading the SIT. A team of senior police officials on Friday visited Raj Bhavan to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

The Kolkata police is also seeking legal opinion to carry forward the case as the Governor enjoys Constitutional immunity under Article 361 that bars the police from investigating the case.

“The complaint is of serious nature and it is against His Excellency the Governor. The complainant mentioned several dates. We are looking into it. Since she has come to us, we are taking necessary action. We cannot discuss the details,” Mukherjee told the media.

The woman, a Group D employee in Raj Bhavan, in her written complaint to the Hare Street police station, alleged that the governor sexually harassed her, first on March 24, and again on May 2, summoning her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.

The Governor dismissed the allegation as a political conspiracy.

“Raj Bhavan received a confidential report that political forces have planted one more person in the Raj Bhavan with sinister intent. Matter is being verified by concerned agencies. These are just election ploys, nothing more nothing less,” he said in a statement addressed to Raj Bhavan employees before leaving for Kerala on Friday.