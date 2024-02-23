BJP women delegation stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali; NHRC team reaches for probe

A delegation of BJP women activists was on Friday stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The BJP team, led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the party's state unit, were stopped by the police, citing prohibitory orders, "We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth," Paul claimed.

Meanwhile, a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Friday reached Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts by an on-spot inquiry into allegations of violation of human rights there.

The NHRC team reached Sandeshkhali via Dhamakhali ferry ghat, after crossing the Kalagachi river by boat, a senior police official said. The team is scheduled to ascertain facts by holding an on-spot inquiry into the allegations of violation of human rights in the restive area.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, innocent and impoverished women have been allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. The river-bounded Sandeshkhali II block has been witnessing mass protests over these allegations.



Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.



