BJP MLA from Bengal's Matua belt joins TMC

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) In a jolt to the saffron camp ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Mukut Mani Adhikari, a BJP MLA from the Matua bastion in West Bengal's Nadia district, joined the TMC on Thursday and participated in a rally in Kolkata.

Adhikari, who represents the Ranaghat Dakshin constituency for the BJP, expressed his dissatisfaction with the saffron party's decision to repeat sitting MP Jagganath Sarkar again from Ranaghat.

"I think TMC is the only platform where you can work for the masses. So I decided to join them," he said.

During a TMC rally in Kolkata, Adhikari was spotted walking alongside Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, further solidifying his move to the ruling party.

"@BJP4Bengal leader & MLA Mukutmani Adhikari joined our party and marched in our rally on the eve of #InternationalWomensDay. When BJP leaders leave their anti-women party and extend support, you know that you are on the right side of history. Standing tall for women's rights through thick and thin!" the AITC posted on X.

This shift is not an isolated incident. Adhikari becomes the eighth MLA to switch sides to the TMC since the announcement of the assembly poll results in May 2021.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, highlighted allegations of domestic violence against Adhikari, painting him as an ironic choice for a TMC rally celebrating International Women's Day.

"Look who is walking in the TMC Procession alongside Bhaipo, to observe International Women's Day !!! Mukutmani Adhikari - Ranaghat South MLA He was accused of Domestic Violence by his Wife. The FIR was filed by his Wife on the 11th day of their marriage. Certainly qualifies as the 'Poster Boy' of TMC's Rally to honour Women," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda has attributed Adhikari's departure to his aspirations for a Lok Sabha ticket from the Ranaghat parliamentary constituency.

Ranaghat holds significance due to its large Matua community representation, similar to the Bongaon area in North 24 Parganas district.

The Matua community's cohesive voting behaviour has made them a crucial voting bloc, especially regarding the BJP's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Following the BJP's defeat in the 2021 assembly polls, the state unit has been striving to maintain party unity, especially after several prominent figures, including Babul Supriyo and Arjun Singh, as well as seven legislators, switched allegiance to the TMC.

Despite initial success with 77 seats, the BJP's tally was reduced to 75 after losing two seats in bypolls. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)