BJP-led govt will not last long, will collapse soon: Mamata at Martyr's Day rally





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (July 21) hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre claiming that they would not "last long and would collapse soon" since it was formed through "intimidation and threats".

Addressing the mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the TMC, Mamata without naming anyone, also criticised the BJP's allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for “sacrificing” ministerial positions allegedly for financial gain. “The government at the Centre won’t last long. This is not a stable government and will collapse soon,” she asserted.

Notably, reacting to the developments in neighbouring Bangladesh, she assured Bangladeshis that if they come knocking at Bengal's door, she is ready to offer people in distress shelter. "If Bangladeshis come knocking on our door, we will provide them shelter," Mamata said, referring to UN Resolution on refugees.

Bangladesh has been witnessing nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and demonstrators that have resulted in numerous fatalities over a controversial quota system for government job applicants.



'Greedy' NDA allies

Further, describing the NDA allies as “cowards and greedy individuals who yielded to financial inducements,” Mamata asked, “Has anyone ever heard of money being offered instead of ministries? They are cowards, shameless, and greedy. They sacrificed their own identities."

While commending Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was present at the rally, for his party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata remarked, “The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government continues in power by misusing agencies and other means. You cannot intimidate us by misusing agencies…"

According to the TMC supremo, only Bengal can preserve the existence of India and there can be no India without Bengal.

Echoing Yadav's claim in his speech at the rally that the BJP-led NDA government would not endure, Mamata predicted it would soon “collapse".

She pointed out, "The BJP no longer holds a majority. Given how the current Central government came to power—by misusing central investigation agencies and the Election Commission of India—it won't be able to sustain itself for long." Mamata accused the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) of having a "tacit understanding" in West Bengal, alleging that their sole aim is to obstruct development efforts in the state.

"I am prepared to offer 10 lakh state government jobs. However, whenever I attempt to announce such initiatives, these parties file Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against them in court. Sometimes they try to block job creation, while at other times they attempt to hinder reservation benefits for backward classes." "We are challenging them legally in the Supreme Court and will continue to do so. We will not let their disruptions succeed under any circumstances," the Chief Minister stated.

On mob violence

In an apparent reference to recent incidents of mob violence in the state, Banerjee said, “Don’t inflict or tolerate injustice against people. We won’t spare even TMC members if they are found guilty.” “I want TMC workers to be the people's friends. I want to tell municipality and panchayat representatives, MLAs, and MPs that they must ensure that no complaints are received against them. If we get any complaint, we will take appropriate action. The police will take action. Everyone knows that if there is any injustice, we do not even spare TMC members,” she added.

Mamata's remarks came in the context of public discontent in some areas of the state over the alleged involvement of TMC leaders in instances of mob violence and public flogging. In many of these cases, those arrested are associated with the TMC.

Delivering a stern message to the party’s elected representatives, Banerjee said non-performance would not be tolerated.

"Do not be greedy. Eat simple food but do not engage in corruption. We will not maintain any relations with those who do not serve the people after being elected. We have to be humble in our victory,” she said.

Bangladesh problem



On Bangladesh, Mamata said that she should not be speaking on their affairs since that is a sovereign nation and whatever needs to be said on the issue is a subject matter of the Centre. "But I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter,” Mamata said.

“That’s because there is a United Nations Resolution to accommodate refugees in regions adjacent to those under turmoil,” the Bengal CM added while drawing an example from Assamese people who were allowed to live in the Alipurduars area of north Bengal for a considerable period during the Bodo strife in the north-eastern state.

Assuring all cooperation to Bengal residents whose relatives may have remained stuck on account of the escalating violence on the eastern side of the international border, she also extended assistance to Bangladeshis who had come to Bengal but were facing difficulty in returning home. Mamata also appealed to the people of West Bengal to not get provoked over matters concerning the current situation in Bangladesh.

‘Exercise restraint’

“We should exercise restraint and not walk into any provocation or excitement on the issue,” she stated.

The Trinamool supremo also expressed her solidarity with the people who have remained at the receiving end of the ongoing violence in the neighbouring country.

“We are sad to see blood getting spilt and my heart goes out to those students who were killed,” she said.

'Communal forces will be defeated'

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses during TMC Martyr's Day rally, in Kolkata, Sunday, July 21, 2024. Photo: PTI

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav talking at the mega Martyrs' Day rally said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would not last long as "communal forces" may experience temporary success but will ultimately be defeated.

Yadav said, “Those who have come to power are guests for just a few days”.



"This government at the Centre won’t last long and will fall soon. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost, but those designs won’t succeed,” he said without naming the BJP or NDA.



Further Yadav said that the "communal forces at the Centre" are "hatching conspiracies and trying to destabilise the country".

“The forces who want to divide the nation on communal lines might taste temporary success, but they will be defeated in the end. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost,” he added.

(With agency inputs)